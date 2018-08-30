$0.80 EPS Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow E*TRADE Financial.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETFC shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $58.78. 101,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 109,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $14,618,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.