$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. CF Industries posted sales of $870.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In other CF Industries news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 20,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $984,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $537,059.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,131 shares of company stock worth $1,925,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 485.7% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.58. 109,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,963. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -206.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

