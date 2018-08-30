$1.03 EPS Expected for Stericycle Inc (SRCL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.62 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 65,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $4,250,635.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,581,304.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,901. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Stericycle by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Stericycle by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $62.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $76.73.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

