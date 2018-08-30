$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $908.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $980.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

TMHC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. 495,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,749. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.