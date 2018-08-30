$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $908.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $980.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

TMHC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. 495,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,749. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply