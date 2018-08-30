$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAP SE (SAP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. SAP reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$121.96” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Shares of SAP opened at $122.05 on Monday. SAP has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.