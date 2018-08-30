$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Corp (FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $7.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In other news, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,234,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $34,927.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,602 shares of company stock worth $6,047,572. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,755,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,523 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,524,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fortive by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,165,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,977 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,399,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,009,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

