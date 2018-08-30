10,734 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 491,181 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 955.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 313,591 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,235,000 after acquiring an additional 292,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,716,000.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $153.00 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.98 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

