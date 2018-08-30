$109.98 Million in Sales Expected for Resolute Energy Corp (REN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) to announce $109.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Resolute Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $125.00 million. Resolute Energy posted sales of $81.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resolute Energy will report full year sales of $390.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $424.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $582.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $618.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resolute Energy.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Resolute Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

In related news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Betz purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,328 shares of company stock worth $107,965. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its holdings in Resolute Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 2,268,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,774,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Resolute Energy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,074,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 438,649 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in Resolute Energy by 68.6% during the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 983,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Resolute Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,711,000.

Shares of REN opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $722.56 million, a P/E ratio of 529.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Resolute Energy has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $38.64.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

