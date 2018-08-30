$116.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will post sales of $116.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.16 million to $117.88 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $113.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $467.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.82 million to $477.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $493.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $461.85 million to $513.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 109,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

In other Cousins Properties news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 66,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 163,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

