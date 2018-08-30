$116.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will post sales of $116.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.16 million to $117.88 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $113.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $467.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.82 million to $477.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $493.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $461.85 million to $513.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 109,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

In other Cousins Properties news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 66,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 163,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply