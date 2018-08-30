1,304,301 Shares in Joint Corp (JYNT) Purchased by Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,304,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,669,000. Joint accounts for 7.9% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 9.60% of Joint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 276.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104,373 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Joint by 48.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Joint by 3,839.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $7.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

In other Joint news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 40,539 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $324,717.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Amos, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,245.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Joint Corp has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 352 franchised clinics and 47 company-owned or managed clinics.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.