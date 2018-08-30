13,400 Shares in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) Purchased by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAMG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $213.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director Al Messina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,249.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

