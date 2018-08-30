$153.35 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post sales of $153.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.55 million and the lowest is $153.00 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $236.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $841.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.50 million to $841.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $689.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $692.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

LOPE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.04. 274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $10,380,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $4,327,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

