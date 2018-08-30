1,547 Shares in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (FCNCA) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 867.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $385.00 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,408,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $378.00 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 311,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,577,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,150 shares of company stock worth $436,850 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th.

FCNCA stock opened at $471.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $323.74 and a 12 month high of $488.44.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

