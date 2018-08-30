19,666 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 51,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,086,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,488,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $167,288.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,086,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,105,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,918. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $36.05 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

