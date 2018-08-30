$21.40 Million in Sales Expected for PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) will post sales of $21.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.50 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. PDF Solutions posted sales of $26.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full year sales of $90.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $90.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDFS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

PDFS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,136. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $327.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,004,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 999,845 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

