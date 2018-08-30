22Nw LP Decreases Holdings in Team, Inc. (TISI)

22Nw LP trimmed its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,753 shares during the period. Team makes up 3.6% of 22Nw LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 22Nw LP owned approximately 1.01% of Team worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Team by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,979,000 after buying an additional 286,802 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Team by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,141,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at about $141,000.

NYSE TISI opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.54 million, a P/E ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Team had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $343.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TISI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Team from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

