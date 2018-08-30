$26.56 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $26.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.12 million to $27.00 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $27.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $107.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.77 million to $107.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $113.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 39.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. ValuEngine lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price target on PennantPark Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.4% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 117,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

PNNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 230,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,772. The firm has a market cap of $545.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.20. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

