28,195 Shares in Equinor ASA (EQNR) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

