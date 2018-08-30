31,800 Shares in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,475,000 after buying an additional 330,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,592,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,072,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,539,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,020,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 3.2% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,393,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,492,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cotiviti alerts:

NYSE COTV opened at $44.74 on Thursday. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $176.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cotiviti news, Director James E. Parisi sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $222,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,150 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cotiviti from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cotiviti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Cotiviti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotiviti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.