$387.63 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (ALGT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report $387.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.00 million and the lowest is $382.20 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $348.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.15. 195,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.15. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $181.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply