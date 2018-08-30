40,318 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Acquired by Ostrum Asset Management

Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,621,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of XOM opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

