49,700 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Purchased by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Applied Materials by 107.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 141,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,477,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $160,631,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 34.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.73 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

