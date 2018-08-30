497,445 Shares in Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Acquired by 22Nw LP

22Nw LP bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 497,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. 22Nw LP owned approximately 0.33% of Exela Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XELA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 658.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $190,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha acquired 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $243,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XELA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $888.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Exela Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,672.80%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exela Technologies Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA).

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.