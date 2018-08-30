52,249 Shares in GoPro Inc (GPRO) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,516,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 629,370 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in GoPro by 79.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 388,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 172,042 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,551,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 464.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 319,318 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. GoPro Inc has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.27 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $31,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,288.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

