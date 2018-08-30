58,200 Shares in Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.22% of Basic Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 560,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 163,202 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 168,703 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,340 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.72 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

NYSE:BAS opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.50 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. equities analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Kern purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $198,621. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,415 and sold 5,400 shares valued at $58,569. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Basic Energy Services Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

