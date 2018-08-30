5,866 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,122,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 99,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 93,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $64.42.

