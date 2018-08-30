61,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,275.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 103,476 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

