6,193 Shares in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $111,984.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,589 shares in the company, valued at $708,982.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRSS opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.09. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Global Brass and Copper Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.