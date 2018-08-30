6,634 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,878,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,004,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.98. 2,665,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,266. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.