$7.45 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report $7.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.81 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $8.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $53.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.07 million to $55.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.30. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FPRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 74.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 60,608 shares during the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,025,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $351,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $498.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.32.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

