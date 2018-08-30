8,112 Shares in Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 105.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $132,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

