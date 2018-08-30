$815.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) to report sales of $815.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $831.20 million. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $945.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.23 million. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

SPB opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

