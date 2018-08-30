8,271 Shares in Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.58. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $667.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

