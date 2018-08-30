9,494 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,345,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 83,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,252,000 after acquiring an additional 101,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $50,004.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,610 shares of company stock worth $11,748,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

