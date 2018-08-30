99,991 Shares in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 51,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 9.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.16.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.58 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 139.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

