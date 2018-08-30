AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of AACAY opened at $10.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.