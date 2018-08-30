ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 23.20 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays set a CHF 27.60 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 22.28 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 25.70.

Shares of VTX:ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Wednesday. ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

