Ability (ABIL) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Media headlines about Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ability earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.4228928412764 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ABIL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 128,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,598. Ability has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Ability had a negative return on equity of 1,595.81% and a negative net margin of 354.25%.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

