Accenture Plc (ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will post sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.04 billion. Accenture reported sales of $9.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $39.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.34 billion to $39.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $41.52 billion to $43.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture has a 52-week low of $128.29 and a 52-week high of $169.92.

In related news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $130,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,066.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $321,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,112. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 105.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

