Admiral Group (ADM) PT Raised to GBX 1,849 at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,723 ($22.23) to GBX 1,849 ($23.85) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,073 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.44) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,045 ($26.38) to GBX 2,010 ($25.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,922.20 ($24.80).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,079 ($26.82) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,766 ($22.78) and a one year high of GBX 2,184 ($28.17).

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 1,195 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,056 ($26.52) per share, with a total value of £24,569.20 ($31,694.01).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.