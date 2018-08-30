Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $13.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.31.

AMD stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,066 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $384,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 22,000,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $425,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,026,104 shares of company stock worth $480,199,092. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,715,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,587,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,267 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

