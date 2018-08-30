Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) Short Interest Down 35.9% in August

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,745 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the July 31st total of 780,882 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.44.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 480.92%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGLE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 69.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 737.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 153.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

