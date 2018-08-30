aelf (ELF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.67 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $99.63 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00005792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Tokenomy, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00277100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00153464 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035078 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011009 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, BCEX, Bithumb, Tokenomy, BigONE, Huobi, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bibox, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Gate.io, Ethfinex, DDEX, ABCC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

