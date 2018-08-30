Aena SME SA (AENA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aena SME SA (BME:AENA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €169.22 ($196.77).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AENA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Aena SME alerts:

AENA stock traded up €0.55 ($0.64) on Thursday, reaching €171.00 ($198.84). The company had a trading volume of 256,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,509. Aena SME has a 1 year low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 1 year high of €184.90 ($215.00).

About Aena SME

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.