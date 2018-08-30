Aetna Inc (AET) Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,246 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aetna by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Aetna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Aetna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Aetna by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Aetna by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AET opened at $199.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $149.69 and a one year high of $199.95.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AET. ValuEngine raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.38.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

