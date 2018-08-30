Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Aetna were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aetna by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aetna by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AET opened at $199.27 on Thursday. Aetna Inc has a 1 year low of $149.69 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Aetna’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

