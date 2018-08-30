Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.14.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $217.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of AMG traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $148.06. 413,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $142.79 and a 1 year high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $329,400.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,906,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,145,000 after purchasing an additional 648,919 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $89,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,787,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,387.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 360,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,094 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 278,337 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

