Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 995.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 97.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $556.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.81 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

