Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 8,377 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (TTAC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,736,000. Iron Financial LLC grew its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 223,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 85,727 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 243,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 472.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 1,074.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter.

TTAC opened at $38.49 on Thursday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

