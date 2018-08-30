Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,038.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $426,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

